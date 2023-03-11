The Extinction Rebellion activists blocking the road near the A12 highway in The Hague have been asked to leave around 4 p.m., the municipality reported. "The goal is to get the road unblocked before nightfall," the municipality shared on Twitter. Sunset is around 6:30 p.m.

"Activists are now requested to remove themselves from the road near the Malieveld, in connection with the safety of both demonstrators and police personnel." In an additional message on Twitter, the municipality stated that the demonstration must end at 5 p.m. "Then the police will take measures to clear the area." Some activists have chained themselves together and it will be a job for the police to untie them.

XR is protesting fossil fuel subsidies on the A12 highway near The Hague. The blockade had not been authorized, but several thousand people took to the road in the early afternoon anyway and are still there.

The road has now been reopened in both directions, except for the last stretch.