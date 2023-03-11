The climate activist group Extinction Rebellion (XR) expects about 4,600 participants at the demonstration in The Hague. According to XR, more than 2,800 people have signed up for a blockade of the A12 near The Hague on Saturday around noon. In addition, another 1,800 are also said to have signed up for a demonstration on the edge of the highway's tunnel trough. That's "more than twice as many as the last blockade," claimed the climate activist group.

With the action on the Utrechtsebaan, they oppose fossil fuel subsidies. The group has already blocked the A12 five times. Earlier this week, the municipality of The Hague called the activists to a demonstration near The Hague Central Station.

Among the demonstrators are more than 80 scientists. According to XR, 60 of them will also participate in the highway blockade.

On Friday, the municipality of The Hague installed black screens along the Utrechtsebaan on the A12. The measure was taken on the basis of experiences with previous demonstrations and protest actions, the municipality reported.

"As usual with any demonstration or event, measures are taken based on the information picture," said a spokesman for Mayor Jan van Zanen. He pointed out that at XR's January 28 action in The Hague, items were given to activists in the tunnel trough from Prins Clauslaan. "Food was also thrown down. This measure has been taken to prevent this this time."

XR reacted to the placement of the screens on Twitter, saying, "The Hague's handling of the right to demonstrate is unbearable." According to Van Zanen's spokesperson, however, the screen is in no way intended to block the view of the action. "We will of course make sure that independent observers and media can observe unhindered."