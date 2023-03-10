The Netherlands is pushing an extra 105 million euros into ensuring that all secondary school children can achieve their best by working hard. “Where you live, who your parents are, or what school you attend should not play a role,” the Ministry for Primary and Secondary Education said. Schools can use the money where they need it, for example, for more tutoring for struggling students or reducing class sizes.

Over 100,000 students at 700 secondary schools will benefit from this in the coming years, Minister Dennis Wiersma said. “In the coming years, we will face major challenges in the Netherlands that require solutions. We need every talent for that. That is why the government is investing in extra opportunities for secondary school students. This way, they can end up in the many sectors eager to bring in all of their talents.”

The 105 million euros is a structural addition to the existing 52 million euros in the learning plus scheme. “Schools are instructed to use the extra money where students need it, for example, for practical or technique lessons, smaller classes, or extra homework supervision.”

Last year, the Ministry launched the School & Environment program to prepare secondary school kids for their future. 128 coalitions of over 600 schools, municipalities, local entrepreneurs, sports organizations, libraries, and associations offered activities for over 124,000 students last year. They got an extended school day, homework help, or practical lessons at a local business, for example. Around 181,000 secondary school students will benefit from the program this school year.

Wiersma is also concerned by the fact that a quarter of all students use paid tutoring. Not all parents can afford this extra help, increasing inequality in education. The Minister, therefore, wants to tackle and discourage private offers in education. He is working with the sector on stricter guidelines.