A dominant Feyenoord has had to make do with a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in the last 16 of the Europa League. The Eredivisie table toppers were the better side for the whole match but could not turn that dominance into a win.

The opponent from Ukraine had one opportunity near the end of the match, and they scored it. Jaroslav Rakitskiy whipped the ball from a corner past the surprised keeper Timo Wellenreuther.

Feyenoord was going for at least an equalizer in the final stages. Alireza Jahanbaksch and Lutsharel Geertruida hit the ball into the side netting, but substitute Ezequiel Bullaude headed home right at the end of the match. Arne Slot’s side almost won, but Geertruida’s goal in injury time was disallowed for offside.

Feyenoord played the first leg of the last 16 tie in Warsaw. Shakhtar could not play in Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The Rotterdammers had to deal with a setback before the match started. Santiago Gimenez got injured in the warming-up and was unable to play. Slot went for Danilo as his replacement.

Feyenoord had a lot of possession in the first half and created some nice attacks, but the side was rarely dangerous in front of Anatoliy Trubin’s goal. Sebastian Szymanski, who has just recovered from a knee injury, was given a good chance after 10 minutes. Still, he could not put the power necessary onto the cross from Oussama Idrissi, and his shot was weak at the keeper.

Feyenoord cranked up the pressure in the second half, and Slot’s side was given a few good chances. Captain Orkun Kokcü hit a shot just wide after Idrissi put it in his path with a deft touch. Danilo headed the ball over Trubin a short while later, but the Ukrainian keeper could stretch his body just about keep the ball out of his goal.

It seemed like it was just waiting for the goal from Feyenoord, but the Ukrainians scored against the run of play. In the last-chance attacks, Feyenoord was able to get a goal.