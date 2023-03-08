The Public Prosecution Service (OM) will prosecute the boat captains involved in a collision between a water taxi and a Spido at the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam on 21 July 2022. Six people on the water taxi, including a child, were “barely rescued” before the vessel sunk, the OM said.

Based on an extensive investigation by the seaport police, the OM concluded that both skippers are to blame for causing the collision and putting the people on board “in a life-threatening situation.” However, the OM added that they carry “different degrees” of blame.

The OM did not say what exactly the boat captains are charged with.