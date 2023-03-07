Archeologists discovered a cemetery that may date back to the 15th century during a reinforcement operation on a mound in Rottum, Groningen. After excavating about a sixth of the site, they found 31 skeletons, mainly children. There used to be a monastery on the spot, RTV Noord reported.

“The skeletons are still very intact. The clay completely enclosed them, so to speak, so that no oxygen reached them,” archaeologist Tim Kauling of the Lycens company told the broadcaster. He expects to find many more skeletons as they continue excavating the site. “We can see that some people were only buried in a robe and some in a coffin. Then we find all kinds of nails around the skeletons.”

Grote en bijzondere archeologische vondst in Rottum: 31 skeletten #rtvnoordhttps://t.co/nhCeFm148S — RTV Noord (@rtvnoord) March 6, 2023

The Lycens archaeologists believe they will need several more weeks to thoroughly search the cemetery. Until then, the construction site has been closed off with fences and locks to keep curious people and looters out. The municipality also placed camera surveillance at the site.

The cemetery was discovered at a building on Kloosterweg on the Rottumer mound that had to be reinforced against fracking earthquakes in the province. “When working on a mound, archaeologists always investigate whether there are indications of finds from the past,” a spokesperson for the National Coordinator for Groningen told the broadcaster. In this case, they came across the skeletons.

Once the entire site has been examined and all discoveries registered, the municipality intends to bury the skeletons again in a place that is to be determined.



