The police arrested three suspects after a robbery at an optician in Rotterdam. During the robbery in the Weissenbruchlaan in the Hillegersberg district, the robbers fired shots in the store, police reported.

It was very busy in the shopping area, according to the police, when the report of the robbery came in just after 4:30 p.m. According to the police, shots were fired into the air inside the store, but no one was injured. Whether the robbers took anything is still under investigation.

After the robbery, the three fled in a waiting car. A little further on, on the Terbregseweg, the police was able to arrest the trio. A firearm was found in the car. The car and the firearm have been seized.