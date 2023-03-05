The annual festival Museumnacht010 in Rotterdam attracted over 10,000 visitors on Saturday night. About 34 museums and art institutions opened their doors that night in Rotterdam. The Museumsnacht 010 was sold out.

The big museum festival could again take place without restrictions on the first Saturday of March this year. Museumnacht010 is an initiative of Rotterdam's art and cultural institutions, which draw attention to themselves with a special program. From Atelier Galerij Herenplaats to Verhalenhuis Belvédère, or from the Nederlands Fotomuseum to Het Nieuwe Instituut, people were able to visit interesting exhibitions as well as Karaoke events during the museum festival, according to Indeebuurt.

"It was wonderful to return to our familiar Saturday after the pandemic. In March, when it gets dark early, Museumnacht010 really comes into its own. It's great to see that more and more young visitors are finding their way to the event ", said project leader Germa Roos. "It is great that we are attracting a new audience after the coronavirus crisis, and young people are eager to rediscover Rotterdam's art and culture. We are also pleased that the event is attracting more and more visitors from outside Rotterdam."

The next edition of the Museumnacht010 will be on Saturday, March 2, 2024.