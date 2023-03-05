On Saturday evening, three police officers were attacked in Volendam after the football match between FC Volendam and FC Emmen. This happened near the stadium, where dozens of fans of both clubs started a brawl after the match, according to the police, NOS reported. The policemen suffered injuries from punches, kicks, and thrown material. However, the police officers did not need to be taken to a hospital.

FC Volendam v FC Emmen tonight 👊🏻🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/t4H7ya4gzG — 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 (@thecasualultra) March 4, 2023

A 33-year-old man from Emmen was arrested. He was arrested on his way back to his hometown in Zwolle, as he is suspected of two of the three counts of assault, NOS reported.

Initially, the police mainly made sure that it was quiet again in Volendam and escorted the supporters to the buses. Later, the 33-year-old man was arrested in Zwolle. "There are pictures circulating, which we also look at," said a police spokesperson.