The police arrested a 31-year-old Rotterdam resident after a stabbing incident in the Pelgrimsstraat in the Schiemond neighborhood of Rotterdam on Saturday around 1. a.m. A 34-year-old man from Amsterdam was injured in the incident. The police is still investigating.

The 34-year-old man from Amsterdam was found in the gallery of the apartments on Pilgrims Street. The 31-year-old was arrested in one of the apartments in the gallery. According to the police, the stabbing was caused by an argument between the two. The 34-year-old was injured but was responsive. The 31-year-old man from Rotterdam sustained minor injuries from the stabbing. Both men were taken to a hospital.