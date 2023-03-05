A dead baby, who is a girl, was found in the water near the Schuwacht in Lekkerkerk on Friday afternoon. Police immediately launched a full investigation and called on people with further information to come forward as witnesses.

According to the police, a person who was at work found the deceased baby floating in a bag in the water around 1 p.m. on Friday. The person then alerted the police. Several emergency personnel immediately went to the scene and secured the body of the baby and forensic investigators conducted an extensive search for evidence.

It is still unclear where the bag with the baby ended up in the water. The police believes it is also possible that the infant was left in the water at a different location on De Lek than in Lekkerkerk. Therefore, the police is investigating in the wider area of De Lek.