A 32-year-old man from Ede died in a serious accident on the A12 near Ede on Saturday morning. According to the Gelderland police, five victims were taken to the hospital.

Two vehicles were involved in the fatal accident. The man from Ede was in a car with four other people. In the other car was only the driver. The accident occurred shortly before 6 a.m. Traffic forensics is still investigating the cause.

According to the Rijkswaterstaat website, the Ede exit in the direction of Arnhem to Utrecht is closed for the investigation. This may last until 11 a.m.