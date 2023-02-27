Feyenoord kept their three-point lead at the top of the Eredivisie with a victory over Fortuna Sittard on Sunday. Mats Wieffer, Santiago Gimenez, Igor Paixao, and an own goal from Fortuna defender Ximo Navarro helped the Rotterdammers to the victory. FC Groningen defeated Excelsior 3-0 to record their first victory since October.

The league leaders scored their first goal of the day after nine minutes. A corner was deflected in via the head of the unfortunate Ximo Navarro. Arne Slot’s side moved quickly to put Fortuna to the sword as Mats Wieffer nearly took the net off with a blast from distance in the 16th minute to double the lead.

Two minutes before halftime, Feyenoord made it three. Santiago Gimenez scored his sixth goal of the season in the Eredivisie. But Feyenoord did not come out of halftime well. Deroy Duarte scored for the hosts after 48 minutes played.

However, the lead never seemed to be in any real danger, and Igor Paixao decided the game after 63 minutes scoring Feyenoord’s fourth goal of the afternoon. Sittard later added a consolation goal, which was scored by Dimitrios Siovas.

Captain Orkun Kokcü praised his team. “The manager warned before the match that we should underestimate the opponents after a run of hard matches. We have had the hardest part, but this was the most important match, a test for us,” he told ESPN after the match.

FC Groningen picked up their first victory on Saturday since the 23rd of October. Daleho Irandust played a large part, assisting two of the three goals scored by Dennis van der Ree’s side. After setting up Johan Hove in the first half, the Swede also assisted Ricardo Pepi, who added a second for Groningen after 50 minutes.

Liam van Gelderen scored after 66 minutes to put the icing on the cake for Groningen, who finished the match week four points ahead of bottom-of-the-table SC Cambuur.

The Groningers are now just one point behind FC Emmen, who drew at home to Go Ahead Eagles due to a late equalizer from Ole Romeny.