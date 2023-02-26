PSV defeated FC Twente on Sunday in the Eredivisie. Goals from Fabio Silva, Luuk de Jong, and Xavi Simons gave Ruud van Nistelrooij's side a comfortable 3-1 victory. Virgil Misidjan scored the solitary goal for FC Twente.

Fabio Silva made his first start for the Eindhoven side as a left winger. Ibrahim Sangare returned from injury, having missed the matches against FC Utrecht and Sevilla. FC Twente welcomed back two of their most important players as team captain Robin Propper and Ramiz Zerrouki returned to the side.

PSV took the lead after eight minutes played. A superb cross from Johan Bakayoko found Silva, who headed home from close range.

Virgil Misidjan had a chance to equalize a short while later after a great deep ball from left-back Gijs Smal found the quick winger in behind the defence, but his attempt was straight at keeper Walter Benitez.

The winger did get his goal two minutes after the restart. A significant element of luck was involved as the winger's cross was touched by nobody flying past Benitez into the corner.

PSV retook the lead ten minutes later as Bakayoko showed his crossing skills. A Joey Veerman corner was headed out of the box toward the winger, and his cross was inch-perfect once again, giving Luuk de Jong a tap-in. De Jong scored his hundredth goal for PSV in de Eredivisie, putting him in the sixth spot of their all-time top scorers.

FC Twente had a claim for a penalty turned down minutes later when Misidjan's cross struck the arm of Bakayoko. The referee deemed it not to be deliberate handball and, therefore, not a penalty.

Xavi Simons put the game to bed in the 74th minute after a pass from Sangare was just about controlled by the youngster before poking the ball past Lars Unnerstall in the Twente goal.

PSV are six points behind leaders Feyenoord and three points behind Ajax, who are second. FC Twente is now six points behind the Eindhovenaren in fifth.