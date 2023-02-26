Meteorological spring in the Netherlands is just around the corner, but beautiful spring weather is not in sight for the time being, according to Weeronline. Spring will start next Wednesday and is expected to be pretty normal. After half of the month, there will be a wetter phase.

March will start dry with sunny periods and normal temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees. At night, the temperature will be around freezing and occasional fog will form. Already during the first weekend and the following days, the probability of precipitation seems to increase. It will be changeable with a chance of March showers that may include hail and sleet. However, precipitation amounts will be kept within limits, Weeronline says. The temperature will drop slightly to 5 to 8 degrees, making it colder than normal.

In the middle of the month, a transition to a "significantly wetter weather type" is expected. Then showers will regularly move across the country, which could cause more precipitation than normal, according to the weather service.

Furthermore, thermometers will again read slightly higher, but with highs of 9 to 11 degrees, these are normal temperatures for the time of year. By the end of March, temperatures will be at the normal level for this time of year of 10 to 12 degrees. In the process, it seems to become less wet, but that is "still very uncertain," according to Weeronline.