Football club SC Cambuur reacted with disappointment to the decision of the mayor of Leeuwarden, Sybrand Buma, to ban fans of the visiting team from attending home matches of the Frisian Eredivisionist for the rest of the season. The reason for this decision was the riots last Sunday around the match against SC Heerenveen. During the Frisian derby, fans of both clubs sought confrontation which caused destruction.

SC Cambuur's general manager, Ard de Graaf, expressed particular disappointment that the club was left out of the decision-making process. "First of all, it must be said that many things went wrong last weekend and that we strongly condemn this. Nevertheless, we are very disappointed with this decision, because now a large group of fans who mean well must answer for the misconduct of a small group. Furthermore, we as a club are not involved in this decision and would have liked to have held conversations, as we have always done in recent years, to find solutions together," said De Graaf.

​​Buma made its decision after consultations in the triangle (prosecutor's office, police and mayor). The violence and riots after the home match against SC Heerenveen last weekend were an all-time low, reported the municipality. Rioters threw stones, pieces of wood and concrete pieces at each other, and caused destruction. The mobile unit ensured that the buses of the visiting fans from Heerenveen could leave safely. But even after that, it remained restless. Rioters destroyed police vehicles, threw stones at officers and also caused a lot of damage around the stadium. In addition, a police horse was injured when the animal was hit by a stone.

SC Cambuur will play five more home games in the current season, starting on March 5 against Go Ahead Eagles. The club from Leeuwarden is last in the Eredivisie. On April 16, SC Cambuur will play against current leader Feyenoord.