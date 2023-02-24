An explosion blew the facade off a home on Pruimentuin in Rotterdam during the early hours of Friday morning. It was the seventh explosive attack on a Rotterdam home in seven days and the twelfth this month, Rijnmond reported.

The blast happened just before 3:00 a.m. It blew off the door frame and damaged the rain pipe, and other damage was reported. There were no injuries.

Later in the day, police announced two suspects in that case, saying they detained a 29 year old and a 21 year old from Rotterdam.

Earlier this week, explosives were also detonated at homes in Abrikozentuin, Vredenoordlaan, and Sint-Andriesstraat. One person was injured in the incident at the Sint-Andriesstraat apartment complex.

The number of explosive attacks on Rotterdam homes during the month of February now stands at 12. At least eight of them happened in Rotterdam-Zuid.

There was also an explosion at a home on E. Flipsestraat in Spijkenisse at 6:00 a.m. on Friday. The blast damaged the home’s front door and windows, according to the police. One person suffered minor injuries there, and the police are still looking for the perpetrators.