Ajax was knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday after losing 3-1 to Union Berlin in the Stadion An der alten Försterei in Berlin. Mohamed Kudus got the solitary goal for the Amsterdammers.

Edson Alvarez returned from his shoulder injury to start with Calvin Bassey moved to left back. The switch meant that Owen Wijndal dropped to the bench.

Union Berlin was awarded a penalty after referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea checked the pitch-side monitors and decided that Calvin Bassey had handled the ball. The Nigerian defender was perhaps a bit unlucky as the ball was headed from a close range onto his arm. Union’s captain Robin Knoche scored the penalty despite Rulli getting a hand to the shot.

If there were question marks about Rulli’s keeping for the penalty, there were no doubts that the Argentinian made a massive mistake for the second goal. Josip Juranovic shot with his weaker foot straight at the keeper, but he let the ball go under his body as it rolled into the corner. The goal came at the worst possible time for Ajax as they had started to break through the Berlin defence on certain occasions.

Just as Union Berlin scored with one of the last attacks of the first half, Ajax scored with one of the first attacks of the second. Steven Bergwijn put a great cross into the box, and Kudus finished it, albeit with an element of luck.

But Ajax was down by two goals again within a few minutes. Juranovic put a great corner into the box, and ex-Vitesse defender Danilho Doekhi bulleted the ball home.

Ajax missed a huge opportunity to close the gap after 61 minutes. After a beautiful attack, Davy Klaassen back-heeled the ball into the path of Kudus, but the Ghanaian finish was underwhelming as he hit it wide.

Dutch winger Sheraldo Becker found much more space to use his pace as Ajax pushed forward more. The 28-year-old forced Rulli into action twice before being substituted in the 85th minute.

Ajax will face Vitesse away on Sunday in the Eredivisie. They are three points behind leader Feyenoord.