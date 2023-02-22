A shooting in the middle of a leafy street in the village of Bunschoten-Spakenburg left one person injured on Wednesday afternoon. Police managed to apprehend one person involved in the incident.

"The victim is recovering and was taken to hospital," police said. No other details about the victim or the suspected shooter were released to the public.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Veenestraat in the Utrecht village, police said. The gunman initially fled the scene, but he was tracked down "due to rapid" response from police officers. Authorities had initially dispatched a police helicopter to monitor the scene, and appealed to the public to call emergency services if the suspect was spotted.

According to local media outlet RTV Utrecht, there were several shell casings in the street where the shooting took place. A magazine used in the shooting was also seen in photos from the scene.

The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.