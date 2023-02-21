One person working at a general practitioner’s office in The Hague was stabbed on Tuesday morning. Police and the doctor’s office, Zuiderpark Huisartsen, confirmed the incident on Apeldoornselaan. The suspected perpetrator has been arrested.

The extent of the victim’s injuries was not revealed unknown. Records show several ambulances and a trauma team in a helicopter responding to the scene at 10:23 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, the police said.

The suspect is a 38-year-old man from The Hague, according to Omroep West. It is not clear whether the perpetrator was a patient connected to the office.

The general practitioners' office said on its website that it will be closed for the time being, and a reopening date was not immediately known. “Due to a serious calamity that took place at the practice this morning, we are currently closed,” the office said on Tuesday.

The office said it would not return calls for non-urgent matters. “There is dismay, and we are trying to support everyone within the team as best as possible, and our thoughts are now with our colleague.”

The police investigation is ongoing.