D66 politician Shula Rijxman announced she will be stepping down as alderman in Amsterdam after eight months on the job. She revealed her decision in a letter to the mayor on Tuesday. “The aldermanship in Amsterdam suits me less well than I previously thought. I no longer feel comfortable in the role and today, I have drawn my conclusion about that,” said Rijxman.

In the capital, the former board chair at public broadcasting organization NPO was responsible for a wide range of city issues, including care and social development, public health & prevention, IT and digital smart city technologies, local media and participation. She has faced criticism for a long time.

Rijxman was not always able to answer her colleagues’ questions during council meetings, she sometimes lacked knowledge related to issues in her portfolio, and officials had to provide her with a great deal of direction. She herself said that she was still trying to find her way.

There was also an investigation by the Media Authority into possible conflicts of interest. Last year, it emerged that during her time at NPO she was close friends with the highest civil servant at the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science, and that she had not been transparent about it. She also did not disclose to her employer that she went on a private holiday in 2017 with Sander Dekker, who at the time was the state secretary of media.

“I have come to the conclusion that there is not enough room to do things in a way that is effective and that matches who I am and want to be. Amsterdammers are entitled to good care and quality in all services provided by the local government. My ideal was and is to contribute to this, but in practice I am too often a subject of discussion,” she said.

Last June, she started “with a lot of energy” as alderman, she continued. “I was very motivated to contribute to the well-being of the people of Amsterdam. I assumed that my experience as an entrepreneur and administrator, in combination with that of people who have been working in public administration for some time, would provide added value.”

Mayor Femke Halsema said in a response on behalf of the city council that she respects Rijxman’s decision. “We appreciate the work she has done to move Amsterdam forward and are sorry she is leaving. It takes courage to accept a prominent position in public administration, but also to recognize that a role does not suit you .”

In the near future, the council will divide Rijxman’s work among the other aldermen