The former queen of the Netherlands, Princess Beatrix, broke her wrist while skiing last week. The incident happened on Friday, the government's communication office, RVD, confirmed on Monday. The office did not release any specific details about how the 85-year-old was injured.

"She has now had surgery on her fracture and has returned to the Netherlands. The Princess is otherwise in good health and will recover from her fracture at home," the RVD said. Beatrix resides at Drakensteyn Castle in Lage Vuursche, part of Baarn, Utrecht.

Members of the Dutch Royal Family travel to Lech, Austria almost annually for a ski holiday. Oftentimes, the family poses for a photo shoot with members of the media.

Because of the injury, Beatrix postponed her visit to the Bronbeek Royal Home for Retired Military Personnel and Bronbeek Museum. She was supposed to participate in the 160th anniversary celebration at the Arnhem facility on Friday.