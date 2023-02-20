An explosion damaged the Akropolis Greek restaurant on Sint Christoffelstraat in Roermond on Monday morning. The police believe an explosive - possibly some kind of strong firework - was thrown into the building from outside, likely through the mail slot.

Emergency services responded to reports of a possible fire at the restaurant at around 8:20 a.m. on Monday. At the scene, they found that something had exploded in the restaurant’s entryway, according to 1Limburg. The blast shattered several windows and damaged the building’s facade, but there were no injuries, police said.

"This morning, we were startled by a big blast in our restaurant's hall. Thankfully, everyone is safe," the Akropolis said on Monday afternoon on social media. The restaurant said there was a great deal of damage, including to the glass.

"But this will be cleaned up and resolved today. Fortunately, because of this, we will be open again today from 5 o'clock, and you are very welcome."

The police cordoned off the street during the morning. They spent time speaking to witnesses, and carried out a forensic investigation.