In Den Bosch and Maastricht, a large part of the carnival waste will not be collected on Wednesday, because the municipal employees, including the city cleaners, will be on strike for a week starting that day. Trade union FNV, which is organizing the strike, warned about this. However, the Carnival celebrations will last until Tuesday.

Due to the strike, both private and industrial waste will not be collected. The FNV warned that the strike will also affect the surrounding municipalities of Den Bosch, namely Altena, Vught, Heusden, Bernheze and Oisterwijk.

The strikers are aware that their work stoppage will cause inconvenience in the southern towns, said Thom Josten of FNV Overheid director. "Ideally, they would like to continue working hard as usual to keep Maastricht 'fancy and clean', because they are extremely proud of their city. Yet people put down the work to stand up for themselves."

The civil servants are demanding higher salaries and automatic inflation compensation in the collective agreement for next year. FNV members gather in Maastricht's Market Square on Thursday. Maastricht City Councilor Alex Meij (Personnel) will also be there.

The six-day strike in Rotterdam ends on Monday and the week-long strike of civil servants in Amsterdam begins. The municipality warns Amsterdam residents that the strike can cause nuisance and asks residents to keep waste inside as much as possible and not to put bags of garbage on the road.



