Ten people have now been pulled out alive from the rubble in the Turkish disaster area, according to the Dutch rescue dog team RHWW. Earlier in the day, seven people had been rescued, and on Saturday evening the team reported another three rescued.

According to RHWW, rescue attempts were initiated in 47 cases based on a "tip-off" from dogs. Five bodies were recovered thanks to Dutch rescue dogs.

Last Monday, parts of Syria and Turkey were hit by two massive earthquakes. At least 45,000 people have been counted dead so far. Rescue workers are still searching for survivors in various places. Despite the fact that the disaster happened almost two weeks ago, people are still being found alive under the rubble.

On Saturday, teams from the Cooperating Rescue Dog Organizations (SRO) were on their way to the Netherlands and were expected to arrive at Schiphol Airport at 9:15 p.m. "We expect a subdued atmosphere: participants are happy to donate to the affected families, but are also saddened by all the suffering in Turkey," RHWW previously shared on Twitter.

Zojuist hebben we vernomen dat de groep rond 21:15u aankomt op Schiphol. Wie deelnemers wil ontmoeten om dank te betuigen is welkom. We verwachten een ingetogen sfeer: deelnemers zijn blij met hun bijdrage voor betrokken families, maar ook aangeslagen door al het leed in 🇹🇷. — Reddingshonden RHWW (@reddingshonden) February 18, 2023

There they were welcomed by nearly 100 participants, including many people of Turkish origin, as seen by an ANP photographer present.

Furthermore, Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema spoke on Sunday at the city’s Nicolaas Basilica at the end of a ceremony for victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. The Mass also reflected on the war in Ukraine, which has been going on for nearly a year. Turkish and Ukrainian ambassadors were present.

The celebration started at 10 a.m. and was broadcast live on NPO 2. The Basilica's parish priest Eric Fennis, who is also the dean of Catholic churches in the capital, presided over the Mass.

"The scale of the devastation, of the suffering, is hard to comprehend," said Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema on Sunday morning in the Nicholas Basilica about the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. "The dead. The pain. The desperation. The children who are orphaned. The parents who have lost their children. The millions of people who suddenly have no home."

The mayor started her speech with a text from the Bible. "If sorrow lasts an evening, a morning of joy follows." She spoke of a night full of deep sorrow for people in Ukraine, Turkey and Syria, which seems to have no end. "Ukrainians mourn the many dead. Those who have remained, living in fear, in scarcity, try to get through the winter."

Halsema also spoke about refugee Ukrainians, who also reached Amsterdam, "and maybe, today, this beautiful basilica". "We are glad you are with us," she told them. "Be welcome, as long as it takes."

The Amsterdam mayor ended her speech with the question whether it is possible to be hopeful in addition to feelings of powerlessness, sadness and anger. As an example, she mentioned young people who took action to help people after the earthquakes, but also the thousands of host families who take care of Ukrainians and others in Amsterdam.

"There is hope when President Zelensky announced last week that he would send rescue workers from Ukraine to Turkey," Halsema concluded. "From a country in a horrible war comes a gesture of humanity to an area devastated by an earthquake. That moves, that also gives hope. After the evening, after the night there will be a morning."

Last week, Catholic churches across the country rang church bells for earthquake victims. The churches also held collections for victims in Turkey and Syria.