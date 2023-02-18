On Saturday, it should remain mostly dry during the day in the south of the country, where Carnival is celebrated and Carnival parades take place on Saturday, reported Weeronline. However, it will be cloudy throughout the day. In the night from Saturday to Sunday it will rain there.

Temperatures will range from 10 to 13 degrees, which is very warm for the time of year. Monday and Tuesday, the last two days of Carnival, will also remain mostly dry, according to Weeronline.

The rest of the country may see more rain during the day. Strong winds are also expected on Saturday. According to KNMI, there will be wind force 7 on the coast and over the IJsselmeer, with gusts up to 75 kilometers per hour. In the afternoon, the wind decreases somewhat, but remains strong.