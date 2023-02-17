Two people were injured during a police chase in Rotterdam on Thursday night. One got hurt when jumping out of a moving vehicle, and a police dog bit the other, the Rotterdam police said on Twitter.

The police started chasing the car after a hit on the automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) system at around 12:24 p.m. The ANPR notified the police that the car was registered as a stolen vehicle.

On Bergsingel, the passenger of the chased car jumped out of the moving vehicle and got hurt. The driver continued driving. He stopped on Delfgauwstraat and tried fleeing further on foot.

“He refused to respond to officers’ demands,” the police said. The officers deployed their police dog, who bit the man “so that officers could arrest him safely.”

Records show that several ambulances were dispatched to the Bergsingel just before 11:40 p.m. Both suspects were taken to a hospital for treatment.