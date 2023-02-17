The court sentenced a former Noord-Nederland police employee to six months in prison, three of which conditionally suspended, for perjury, embezzlement, fraud, and theft. The court also put the former cop on probation for three years, the police said on Thursday.

The police previously dismissed the police officer for serious dereliction of duty and launched a criminal investigation. The police also denied the man access to police buildings and systems.

The police were justified in dismissing the man, the court ruled. “With his actions, the suspect has not only seriously violated the trust that citizens should be able to have in the police but also discredited the police in general,” the court said.