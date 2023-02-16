On Thursday, Kieskompas will launch its voting aid for the Provincial Council elections on March 15. The guide poses statements that should help the voter choose which party suits their views and needs best. For the first time, the statements were drawn up by journalists from thirteen regional broadcasters this year.

“According to Sander van Barneveld, chairman of the consultation for editors-in-chief of the regional public broadcasters, the statements are about themes that “really” play a role in the individual provinces. “In Friesland, for example, an important theme is gas extraction in the Wadden Sea, while the neglect of public transport is a major concern in Zeeland.” The Kieskompas for each province are, therefore, different, which means that voters can compare their views with political parties that are active in their area.

Journalists helping to make the Kieskompas is a first for the Provincial Council elections. “Thanks to the cooperation with regional broadcasters, we have been able to make a voting aid without any interference from political parties,” said Willem Blanken, director of Kieskompas.

The regional broadcasters that contributed to the voting aid are Omrop Fryslan, RTV Noord, RTV Drenthe, RTV Oost, Omroep Gelderland, RTV Utrecht, Omroep Flevoland, NH Nieuws, Omroep West, Rijnmond, Omroep Zeeland, Omroep Brabant, and L1.

The Kieskompas can be found here.