The first leg of the Europa League knockout playoffs tie between Ajax and Union Berlin finished in 0-0 in the Johan Cruijff arena on Thursday. Ajax finished the match with zero shots on target

Ajax manager John Heitinga chose to start with Calvin Bassey. Heitinga hoped the Nigerian’s pace would help stop the Berlin side from counter-attacking. Union Berlin started with two Dutchmen in the side. Winger Sheraldo Becker and centre-back Danilo Doekhi started the match.

It was a dull and uneventful first half in which Ajax finished without a single attempt for the first time in a first half at home since July of 2011.

Union did not add much either as the closest they came to testing Geronimo Rulli with a meaningful attempt where shots from a distance by Becker, which Alvarez blocked, and an attempt by left back Jerome Rousillon.

Ajax came out for the second half, the stronger side, as they put pressure on the Berlin defence, with substitute Brian Brobbey being very close to an open goal a few minutes after coming on. The striker’s control was not where he wanted it meaning the Berlin goalkeeper could collect the ball.

But Berlin retook control of the game as Geronimo Rulli had to push away a free kick from Josip Juranovic, who was a constant source of threat for Urs Fischer’s men with his crossing.

The most significant chance of the match fell for Morten Thorsby. Juranovic found the ex-Heerenveen midfielder perfectly, but his header was disappointing, allowing Rulli to box the ball away when it really should have been converted.

The Norwegian’s luck was not on his side this evening, as he had a goal disallowed after 65 minutes. A cross from Roussillon was controlled by Thorsby before firing it into the net but was then disallowed after Abdulkadir Bitigen in the VAR booth ruled that Thorsby handballed it when controlling the ball.

Ajax plays in Berlin next Thursday in the all-deciding second leg.