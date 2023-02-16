Both Ajax and PSV will be vying to take their first step towards the Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday. With Ajax playing at home, Amsterdam has officially designated several parts of the city as security risk areas in the run-up to the Ajax-Union Berlin match at 6:45 p.m. at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

The Amsterdam team’s opponent is the current number two in the top German league. Ajax trainer John Heitinga is hopeful that he will be able to play Steven Bergwijn. The attacker missed the 3-1 league match against RKC Waalwijk on Sunday with an upper leg injury. Former Ajax players Sheraldo Becker and Danilo Doekhi will also be on the pitch, playing for Union Berlin.

PSV kicks off in Spain against Sevilla FC at 9 p.m. PSV striker Luuk de Jong played football for Seville for two seasons and won the Europa League with that club. Coach Ruud van Nistelrooij will not be able to use midfielder Érick Gutiérrez, who is sick.

The Amsterdam security risk areas include Dam Square, the Red Light District and most of De Wallen, Central Station, the neighborhood around the stadium, and parts of the metro line in the area. Mayor Femke Halsema made the decision in consultation with the district heads of the Public Prosecution Service and the police.

In the security risk areas, the police can carry out a preventive body search from noon to midnight. During these checks, they will be looking for the possession of weapons and prohibited items, like fireworks.

Stricter action will also be taken against supporters who are out to cause disturbances and who wear clothing to cover their face to avoid being recognized, or to evade punishment for misdeeds. The municipality said the tougher action is one of the policies enacted on the basis of the new guidelines from the KNVB, the Dutch football association.

“Possession of face-covering clothing (such as a balaclava) can lead to a six-month stadium ban. For actually wearing a face covering, an 18-month stadium ban can be imposed,” the city said.

Both Ajax and PSV will play the return legs in their matches next Thursday. Feyenoord finished first in the group stage of the Europa League and is therefore already certain of a place in the Round of 16. AZ Alkmaar earned the same in the Conference League, the third European tournament.