Almost a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, many Netherlands residents are still very concerned about peace in Europe. But support for more military aid to Ukraine is faltering. Only a quarter of Netherlands residents support supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, RTL Nieuws reports based on research carried out by DVJ Insights.

Seventy-seven percent of Netherlands residents said they are concerned about the course of the fighting in Ukraine. 74 percent are very worried about peace and stability in Europe. Six in ten consider Putin “an enemy of the Netherlands.” More than half, 52 percent, agree with Prime Minister Mark Rutte that “the war in Ukraine is also our war.”

Most Netherlands residents, 84 percent, support the military and other aid the Netherlands provides to Ukraine. “But that support is not unconditional,” RTL opinion poller Gijs Rademaker said. “People are also massively (85 percent) concerned about the high prices of energy and livelihoods. Four in ten say they support helping Ukraine now but will stop if prices remain this high for long.”

Many people are also hesitant about supplying heavier weapons to Ukraine. Only 45 percent support sending anti-aircraft defenses, and 41 percent support sending Leopard tanks to the country. Only 26 percent think providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets is a good idea.

The main reason for this hesitance is concerns about becoming too directly involved in the conflict, with some referring to Putin’s threats of nuclear strikes against the west. About half think the Russian president is bluffing, but 35 percent believe a nuclear attack to be a real possibility.