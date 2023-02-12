A total of 12 people injured by the earthquake in Turkey were taken on the first two flights of a Dutch defense aircraft. According to the Ministry of Defense, 69 family members also flew with them. The injured were taken to hospitals in the seaside resort of Antalya and in the capital, Ankara.

The C-130 Hercules transport aircraft will continue to fly for the next two weeks to bring victims out of the disaster area, a ministry spokesperson said. The aircraft has been modified to be suitable for medical flights. On board are two doctors and six nurses. In addition, there is room for up to 70 people.

Commander of the detachment, Lieutenant Colonel Maurice Schonk, thinks this is a good result. "The help is very much appreciated by the population," he said.

Currently, there are warnings of fuel shortages in the region, but aircraft will not be affected, a Defense Ministry spokesperson said earlier. "Only in the disaster area is there a shortage of fuel. There is no fuel shortage at regular airports in Turkey."

More than 28,000 deaths have already been reported in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria. That number is likely to rise much further. The United Nations expects the death toll to rise to more than 50,000.