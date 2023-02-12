The woman whom the police feared was kidnapped in Eindhoven on Friday evening has been found. The police tracked the woman down after a golden tip. She is in good health, police said on Saturday evening. It is not yet clear what exactly happened.

Police received a report of an argument between a man and a woman at a movie theater on Dommelstraat in Eindhoven around 6:10 p.m. Friday. According to witnesses, three men then forcibly pushed the woman into a blue Citroën C2. The car was parked behind the VVV building on Septemberplein 18. Afterwards, the car allegedly turned right from the parking lot into the Vestdijk tunnel and then continued in the direction of Neckerspoel.

On Twitter, the Oost-Brabant police were looking for clues under the hashtag #HELPMEE to help solve the alleged kidnapping of the woman.

#HELPMEE om de mogelijke ontvoering van een vrouw in #Eindhoven op te lossen. We willen weten hoe het met haar is & wat er is gebeurd.



Weet jij meer? Of ben of (ken) jij de vrouw? Bel 0900-8844. Liever anoniem? 0800-7000.



Lees ⬇️ meer: https://t.co/0jA6w1dRXH pic.twitter.com/2lmhtofglS — Politie Eenheid Oost-Brabant (@Pol_OostBrabant) February 11, 2023

At about 9 p.m. Saturday night, the police announced that they had found the woman thanks to a helpful tip and that she was doing well.