The police in Eindhoven have arrested a suspect involved in a violent incident at an apartment building in Stadhoudersstraat in Arnhem after a chase of about 80 kilometers. A police helicopter was also used in the pursuit. The victim of the violent incident suffered head injuries.

During the chase, the police also used the National Unit and several vehicles. Shortly after, the suspect was arrested in Onze Lieve Vrouwestraat in Eindhoven, part of the ring road around the city center, wrote Omroep Brabant.

The police is investigating the circumstances and have not yet been able to speak with the victim, a spokesperson said. The identities of the two people involved have not yet been released.