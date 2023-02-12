The external independent commission to conduct new and additional investigations into the mortar accident in Mali was established on Friday. Two Dutch soldiers operating on behalf of the United Nations were killed and one seriously injured in the July 6, 2016, accident. "I hope that with the start of this independent investigation, we can also mark the beginning of a conclusion and look forward as a learning organization," Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said.

"The mortar accident in Mali has left deep scars. Both on the bereaved and within our own organization," the minister said.

The committee, consisting of four members, will investigate whether and to what extent individual soldiers can be charged with negligence and/or culpability. Former mayor of Groningen and Enschede, Peter den Oudsten, is chairman of the committee.

In mid-October last year, Ollongren already announced that there would be a new independent investigation. It complements earlier investigations by the Dutch Safety Authority (OVV) and a committee headed by former Shell CEO Jeroen van der Veer.

That committee did not look into negligent or culpable acts of the Ministry of Defense. It had so decided after consultations with the highest defense official. The decision-making process related to the "formation, interpretation and conduct of the investigation by the Van der Veer Committee" will also be examined in this new inquiry, the ministry announced.

Former Defense Minister Jeanine Hennis resigned after a scathing OVV report on the mortar accident. The OVV concluded that the defense seriously failed.

According to the ministry, the latest investigation was launched to "answer as many unanswered questions as possible." This was at the express request of the relatives and the Tweede Kamer.