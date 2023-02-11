Police arrested three suspects for assault and possible kidnapping in Zoeterwoude, Zuid-Holland, on Friday evening. Police then fired a warning shot. Two people were injured in the incident.

The suspects were in a car and fled from the police. In the process, they collided with a cyclist who happened to be passing by and was injured. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital, as was the other victim who was injured in the robbery and possible kidnapping.



The incident occurred on the Geerweg, on the border between Zoetermeer and Zoeterwoude. Police is still investigating what exactly happened.



According to an eyewitness who spoke to NOS, the police are said to have been stuck in a car on the Geerweg, where the possible kidnapping attempt took place. Meanwhile, a little further away, a white bus was being investigated. However, it is not yet known what connection the car as well as the bus have to the incident.

The police did not want to disclose any information regarding the background of the abuse and the possible kidnapping. It is also not yet clear what relationship the three suspects have to the two victims, NOS reported.