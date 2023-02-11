Ruud van Nistelrooij’s PSV side comfortably defeated FC Groningen on Saturday in Eindhoven. Luuk de Jong, Xavi Simons, Jarrad Branthwaite, Johan Bakayoko ,Fabio Silva and Guus Til were on target in a 6-0 victory.

Thorgan Hazard made his first start for PSV. The Belgian winger scored his first goal for the club last week in De Kuip against Feyenoord. Walter Benitez returned to the side for PSV replacing Joel Drommel, who was in between the sticks for the Eindhoven side midweek against FC Emmen.

PSV made the breakthrough after 26 minutes. A low-driven cross from Xavi Simons found Luuk de Jong, who only had to tap home to score his fifth league goal of the season.

The Eindhoven side kept the pressure on as Groningen keeper Michael Verrips pushed a shot wide from midfielder Joey Veerman shortly after the goal. The sides went into the break with a 1-0 scoreline.

But that score did not last long as Simons got himself on the scoresheet within a minute of the second half starting. Veerman played the ball to the 19-year-old, who backheeled it to set it up perfectly for the shot, which was inch perfect into the far top corner.

Jarrad Branthwaite continued his rich goalscoring form. The loanee from Everton headed a Veerman corner onto the inside of the post after 68 minutes to score his third goal in the last week, having scored two vs. FC Emmen midweek.

The next goal also came from a corner. This time Verrips punched the cross away before Johan Bakayoko beat the man and hit the ball into the net with his weaker foot.

Fabio Silva got his first goal for the club after 83 minutes, with the Groningen defence again looking poor. Jordan Teze overpowered Isak Dybvik Määttä before crossing it for the Portuguese striker, who rolled the ball into the far corner.

It got even worse for Groningen four minutes later. A shot from Ismael Saibari went right to the feet of Guus Til, who then improvised perfectly to backheel the ball past Verrips and made it 6-0 for the Eindhovenaren.

PSV’s next match is a big one. They travel to Seville to face Sevilla on Thursday in the first knockout phase of the Europa League. Groningen’s next match may be even more critical. They face FC Emmen next Saturday in a real relegation six-pointer.