A number of guests of a restaurant in Best, Brabant, overpowered a robber on Friday night and handed him over to the police. The man entered the restaurant on Dorpsplein around 11:20 p.m. and demanded money at gunpoint.

"Due to the decisive action of a number of guests, the man was overpowered," a police spokesperson told ANP. "They held him until the police came and handed him over to officers." Dozens of people were still inside in the restaurant at the time of the robbery, according to the police spokesperson. "Many people saw it. Because something like this obviously makes a big impression, victim support has been called in for them."

The man was arrested and taken to the police station. The firearm was seized and the investigation is ongoing to determine if it is real or fake, police said. However, no shots were fired.

Pieter van Vollenhoven, husband of Princess Margriet of the Netherlands, enthusiastically commented on Twitter about the incident, saying that this was “A nice example of courageous citizens who use the "Citizen's Arrest."