Two of the seven Dutch people who were reported missing after the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria were found alive on Thursday. The families notified the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the two were found. The two are doing well given the circumstances, according to the ministry.

The families of six other Dutch people told the ministry their loved ones were missing. One of the six was found earlier on Wednesday. However, family members believe four others are dead.

They include Hamis Köse, 87, his 69-year-old wife, Leyla, and his 53-year-old son, Yilmaz Köse. The Köse family resides in Zutphen. Another member of the family, 49-year-old Sal Köse, who is Yilmaz's brother, was still believed to be alive but under rubble on Wednesday evening in Antakya. They went to Turkey on business, and to visit family members.

Relatives and friends also reported that 26-year-old Esat Furkan Kazci died in Kahramanmaraş as a result of the earthquake. Kazci lived in Deventer and was visiting family at the time of the earthquake.

Officially, the ministry still believes five Dutch people are missing. The ministry said it was not able to confirm previous reports about the Dutch people who died. "The ministry has not received any information about this."