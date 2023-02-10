PSV will show only messages on how to register as a blood- or stem cell donor on the LED screens in the Philips stadium during the Eredivisie match on Saturday. “All PSV partners and sponsors have given their place to help Thijs Slegers spread his message,” the Eindhoven club said.

Slegers, PSV’s PR manager, has terminal cancer. Since he got the news that there was no more doctors could do for him, he focused on recruiting as many new donors as possible. And PSV is trying to help him.

“PSV and Thijs are organizing a live show that will be broadcast on ESPN. By using the LED signs in and around the stadium, PSV hopes to draw even more attention to this message,” the football club said.

Thanks to Thijs’s efforts, over 4,000 new donors have registered at Matchis, the Dutch center for stem cell donors.