TenneT is looking into selling its German activities to the German State, the electricity grid operator announced on Friday. The possible divestment should give TenneT more room to expand its Dutch activities, the company said, NU.nl reports.

The Dutch government owns TenneT, but the company also manages part of the German grid. According to the company, Germany is open to buying its activities in the country as it would like to have as much control as possible over its own energy supply. The Dutch government also wants to mainly finance activities in the Netherlands.

TenneT will soon enter talks with the German State to discuss the sale. The Dutch State will have to approve the divestment.