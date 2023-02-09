KLM has received "a number" of reports via a hotline it recently opened for employees who were the victims of inappropriate behavior. "And of course we acted on that. Certain reports led to disciplinary measures," KLM said.

A spokesperson would not say exactly how many reports were filed, and what measures were taken. "Unwanted and sometimes out-of-bounds behavior has unfortunately taken place within KLM. This is unacceptable," she said.

At the end of last year, KLM launched an investigation into reports of "serious transgressive behaviour" by a former employee who worked as a pilot. According to the airline, several other pilots had reported this at the time.

KLM then said it wanted to leave no stone unturned in an internal investigation, and had asked for participation from its Flight Operations employees who make up the cockpit crew, the Inflight Services team that work as cabin crew. Both cockpit and cabin crew at KLM Cityhopper were also asked to help root out the abusive behavior. According to KLM's spokesperson, this investigation is still ongoing. It is being carried out by an external agency.

The online program BOOS was set to release its own investigation on Thursday, including allegations by two people accusing pilots of transgressive behavior. KLM did not want to comment further about the show. The airline said they would not comment on specific allegations because of privacy concerns for all those involved, including anyone accused of wrongdoing.