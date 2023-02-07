The government entered a new phase in its plans for the Lelylijn, a railway connection between the north and the Randstad that could mean a 1-hour train between Amsterdam and Groningen. The Ministry of Infrastructure launched an online consultation where locals can say what they think is most important for the Lelylijn.

In the online consultation, locals answer questions about what they’d value most about the Lelylijn and their preferences. This includes how many stops should be on the line, how many trains per hour, and how fast the fastest train should run between Groningen and Amsterdam. The survey opened on Monday and will close on March 31. The government will use the results to help inform their decisions about the railway connection.

This is the first time that locals have been involved in the research phase of a major infrastructure project in this way. The northern governments agreed with the central government and the provinces of Groningen, Fryslan, Drenthe, and Flevoland that local residents would be involved every step of the way.

“I think it is important that everyone has a say in the plans for the Lelylijn. The new railway line is a multi-billion euro investment that has been talked about for a long time,” State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen of Infrastructure and Water Management said. “I am curious about what residents expect from the Lelylijn, what opportunities they see, but also what concerns they have. I am convinced our plans will improve if we include residents' input.”

The involved parties are still working on the plans for the Lelijn and hope to have them ready by the autumn of 2024. The government reserved 3 billion euros for the construction of the Lelylijn in the coalition agreement. Subsidies from European funds and co-financing from the region will have to make up the rest of the costs, estimated at between 6 and 12 billion euros.