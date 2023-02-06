Meteorological institute KNMI expects freezing weather ahead for the Netherlands this week, with minimums dropping below zero on six of the seven coming nights. Tuesday and Wednesday will be cold but sunny. After that, more cloud cover will return.

“Quite cold at first with lots of sun and light to moderate frost at night,” the KNMI said in its forecast for this week. It doesn’t expect to issue any weather warnings, though there is a chance of fog in the night and early mornings.

Today’s maximums will climb to around 8 degrees, with a moderate northeasterly wind. Minimums will drop to -5 degrees in the east and 2 degrees along the coast. The coming days will see maximums around 5 degrees and minimums dropping below zero. The night from Tuesday to Wednesday will likely be the coldest.

The KNMI expects somewhat higher temperatures and more cloud cover after Thursday. Next week, there’s a solid chance of the weather turning wet and mild. “The chance of frost at night decreases to about 10 percent,” the meteorological institute said.