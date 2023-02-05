The police arrested a suspect on Saturday for the fire in Arnhem in which two people died last Tuesday. The arrested person is suspected of possible involvement in the fire, a police spokesperson said.

According to the police, there is still no definite answer as to how the fire in De Wiltstraat, in which two women aged 46 and 51, died. "It is good to indicate that we are running out of several scenarios," said the police. The suspect is in custody and being questioned.

Vandaag hebben we een verdachte aangehouden in het onderzoek naar de brand aan de De Wiltstraat in Arnhem. Deze persoon wordt verdacht van mogelijke betrokkenheid bij de brand. We doen op dit moment verder onderzoek 1/2 https://t.co/YL0swBhY42 — Politie Gelderland (@POL_Gelderland) February 4, 2023

The major fire in De Wiltstraat in Arnhem on Tuesday, 31 January, killed a 46-year-old resident of the house. A 51-year-old woman from Arnhem also died. The bodies were found Tuesday night and Wednesday and were examined by the Police Forensic Service and the Netherlands Forensic Institute NFI, police said.

The flames rose several meters in the air from a terraced house on the street, according to Omroep Gelderland. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known. The smell of the fire was noticeable in the surrounding area.

However, nothing is yet known about the cause of the major fire. Furthermore, it is not yet certain whether the fire started in the apartment above the barn. In the end, two residential buildings were completely destroyed, and five other buildings temporarily became uninhabitable. The police is still investigating.