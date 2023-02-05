An exciting affair between Feyenoord and PSV ended 2-2 on Sunday. PSV were two goals in front after goals from Anwar El Ghazi and Thorgan Hazard before Alireza Jahanbaksch turned the game on its head by scoring twice off the bench.

Arne Slot was forced to make three changes to his starting lineup due to injuries as Justin Bijlow, Quilindschy Hartman, and Sebastian Szymanski all missed the match due to injury.

PSV took the lead after seven minutes with a typical PSV counterattack. Feyenoord captain Orkun Kokcü lost the ball, which was punished severely by Joey Veerman and Xavi Simons, who found ex-Ajax winger Anwar El Ghazi. The winger took full advantage, placing the ball into the far corner.

A touching moment after twelve minutes played as The Kuip rose with both sets of fans showing banners and singing in support of PSV press secretary Thijs Slegers who found out his cancer was incurable this week.

Ruud van Nistelrooij was also forced into changes with his side due to injuries as goalscorer Anwar El Ghazi, and left-back Philip Mwene had to be replaced. Johan Bakayoko and Patrick van Aanholt came on. Van Aanholt made his debut for PSV. The left-back has been signed on loan from Turkish side Galatasaray for the rest of the season.

The match came into its own in the second half. Feyenoord missed two huge chances in quick succession after 50 minutes. Javairo Dilrosun put in a magnificent cross for Santiago Gimenez to head home, but the Mexican headed it straight at PSV keeper Walter Benitez. The ball then rebounded to Quinten Timber, who hit it straight at Benitez, who was still on the floor at the time.

PSV’s job got a lot harder after 63 minutes when defender Armando Obispo was sent off after a VAR check. The defender purposely stretched his leg after jumping to catch Gimenez scraping his studs down his leg doing so.

Thorgan Hazard made an immediate impact on his PSV debut. The Belgian was brought on in the second half and scored after 68 minutes played. Hazard cut inside on the edge of the area before hitting a shot into the near post and Timon Wellenreuther.

Feyenoord got a goal back with ten minutes to go in regular time. Two of Slot’s substitutions combined with Oussama Idrissi beating PSV defender Jordon Teze before crossing for Jahanbaksch to head into the far corner.

The Rotterdammers put massive pressure on the PSV goal, with Benitez making another vital save to stop Danilo from scoring in the 92nd minute. However, the Argentinian was unable to Jahanbaksch from getting his second in the 95th minute. The Iranian winger shot from a distance which bounced perfectly before Benitez could get there and hit the post before going in.

The result has closed the gap at the top of the Eredivisie, with four teams within four points of each other. Feyenoord remains top with two points more than the nearest challengers, AZ.