A 20-year-old driver from Utrecht was killed in a traffic accident on the A6 at around midnight on Friday. A passenger, also 20 years old, was seriously injured in the accident, in which the car collided with a truck.

In the traffic accident, a 20-year-old driver of a passenger car collided with a truck, which was driven by a 52-year-old man from Utrecht. According to the police, the young driver was seriously injured and died at the scene of the traffic accident, despite the efforts of rescue workers. His 20-year-old passenger, also from Utrecht, was injured in the accident and taken to a hospital.

The highway was closed for a long time due to the accident but has since been reopened. The police is investigating the cause of the tragic accident.