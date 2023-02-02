The disruption of ING’s online banking services, which began at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, was finally during the early morning hours on Thursday, an ING spokesperson told ANP. Downtime monitoring website Allestoringen already showed that the number of complaints about the issue dropped drastically, and customers reported on social media that they were no longer experiencing problems logging in and making digital payments on both the website and the app.

The issue was not caused by a cyberattack, according to the bank. The problem involved the communication between various internal systems of ING, the spokesperson said. The exact cause of this is being investigated and evaluated, “so that we can prevent a recurrence in the future," she added.

"We are very disappointed and apologize to our customers. They deserve good service."

Due to the malfunction, customers were unable to make iDeal payments, bank transfers, and handle other banking matters. It was also not possible to pay with a credit card online, because approval must be given in the ING app.

In shops, customers were able to pay with credit and debit cards. The disruption also did not affect ATM withdrawals.