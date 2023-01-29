The police arrested a man and a woman who were driving against the traffic on the A2 on Saturday night with a 1-year-old child without a seat belt in the back seat. They were fleeing from police after a report of a confidence trick in Echt, the police announced Sunday.

Police went off on a report that two people in a marketplace in Echt were trying to extort money from people. When a patrol arrived, the car with the suspects took off. On his crazy ride through the Limburg village, the driver drove straight through a roadblock and across a traffic circle and overtook on the right, only to turn into the A2 as a wrong-way driver.

The police then stopped the pursuit, but another patrol saw the car driving on the A2. The driver turned around and drove on the other side of the road, driving against the traffic across the A2 again. There, the driver stopped and put on a run, but was quickly apprehended.

The driver protested his arrest later, saying that the police action was very excessive. The co-driver was also arrested. That was because, as it turned out, the 20-year-old Irish woman was not able to identify herself. "To our shock, there was also a 1-year-old toddler without a seatbelt in the back seat," the police said. "At the station we contacted the Youth Crisis Service, because being in a cell with mom or dad was obviously not an option."